Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Chemours Company – CC 

11/18/2019 | 04:09pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) between February 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=the-chemours-company&id=2054 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=the-chemours-company&id=2054.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the Company had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was not “remote”; and (3) as a result, Chemours’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
