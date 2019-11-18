Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Chemours Company – CC
11/18/2019 | 04:09pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) between February 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the Company had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was not “remote”; and (3) as a result, Chemours’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
