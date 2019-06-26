Log in
Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of JULY 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AAC Holdings, Inc. – AAC

06/26/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) from March 8, 2017 through April 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AAC investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=aac-holdings-inc&id=1859 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AAC’s internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures were inadequate to accurately reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue; (2) AAC consequently misstated financial and operating results in its annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018; (3) accordingly, those reports could not be relied upon, requiring AAC to restate the financial and operating results reflected therein; and (4) as a result, AAC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee future results.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
