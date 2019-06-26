Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of JULY 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc. – PSMT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) from October 26, 2017 through October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PriceSmart investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=pricesmart-inc&id=1873 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result, PriceSmart’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee future results.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pHING MING : 26/06/2019 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Chinese)
PU
12:47pMONTANARO UK SMALL COMP INV TRUST : Submission of Document
PU
12:47pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition
PU
12:47pHING MING : 26/06/2019 PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Chinese)
PU
12:47pHING MING : 26/06/2019 FORM OF PROXY FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Chinese)
PU
12:47pTELEFONICA : Telefónica, S.A. announces the date of publication of the quarterly results January – June 2019.
PU
12:47pLAGARDERE : Appointment
PU
12:47pRETAIL ESTATES : 26/06/2019 - Successful placement of 750,000 Retail Estates shares
PU
12:47pZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. – CCIH
GL
12:47pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise 3% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
2HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Equities Chief to Exit Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About