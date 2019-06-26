Log in
Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of July 12 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Equity Bancshares, Inc. – EQBK

06/26/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) from May 11, 2018 through April 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Equity Bancshares investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=equity-bancshares-inc&id=1863 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Equity Bancshares lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) certain of Equity Bancshares’ loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) Equity Bancshares was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Equity Bancshares’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee future results.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

