Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of July 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bloom Energy Corporation – BE

07/25/2019 | 09:25am EDT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) pursuant and/or traceable to Bloom Energy’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Bloom Energy’s initial public offering completed in July 2018 (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Bloom Energy investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=bloom-energy-corporation&id=1886 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or contained misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bloom Energy was experiencing material construction delays that would cause system deployments to fall significantly, even below the low end of Bloom Energy’s previously announced guidance; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements in the Registration Statement about Bloom Energy’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages as Bloom Energy’s securities are currently trading significantly below the IPO price.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2019
