Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of NOVEMBER 25 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against electroCore, Inc.– ECOR

11/21/2019 | 09:33am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) pursuant and/or traceable to the company`s June 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) and/or from June 22, 2018 through September 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for electroCore, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=electrocore-inc&id=2080  or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=electrocore-inc&id=2080.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the Company’s lead product, gammaCore, did not enjoy any advantages over other acute treatments for migraines and episodic cluster headaches; (2) as a result, doctors and patients were unlikely to adopt gammaCore over existing treatments; (3) the Company’s voucher program was not effective to increase adoption of gammaCore; (4) the Company lacked sufficient resources to successfully commercialize gammaCore; (5) the Company’s business plan and strategy was not sustainable because electroCore lacked sufficient revenue to be profitable; (6) the Company’s product registry and efforts were ineffective to initiate reimbursement policies by commercial payors for gammaCore; (7) the lack of reimbursement would materially impact adoption and sales of gammaCore; and (8) as a result, electroCore’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
