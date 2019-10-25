Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of November 12 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. - GNLN
10/25/2019 | 03:36pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) pursuant or traceable to the April 2019 IPO, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Greenlane’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damage.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
