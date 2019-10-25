Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cadence Bancorporation - CADE

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) between July 23, 2018 and July 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) as a result, Cadence’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

