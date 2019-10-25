Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro Holding Corp. – PUMP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) between March 17, 2017 and August 18, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the case go: http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=propetro-holding-corp&id=2038 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=propetro-holding-corp&id=2038.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pCYBER RESILIENCE SUMMIT : Q&A with James Chappell of Digital Shadows
PU
04:12pEBAY : Dave Mason Jr. Returns to Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series
PU
04:12pCOWEN INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pEDWARDS LIFESCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Overview (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:12pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019
AQ
04:11pQNB CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pSECU Foundation Provides Grant in Support of New Residential Treatment Center for Women
GL
04:10pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pAGNC INVESTMENT CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pEVOLVING SYSTEMS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla's difficult path to profit in six charts
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Lowers 2019 Ebitda Guidance; 3Q Net Profit Leapt
3IROBOT CORPORATION : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against iRo..
4Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max
5Renault looks for new partners, third quarter revenue falls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group