Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro Holding Corp. – PUMP
10/25/2019 | 03:43pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) between March 17, 2017 and August 18, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.