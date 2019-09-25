Log in
Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of October 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Valaris plc- VAL

09/25/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Valaris plc (VAL) between April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the case go: http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=valaris-plc&id=1995 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=valaris-plc&id=1995.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Valaris was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Valaris’ second quarter 2019 results; (3) that the merger leading to Valaris’ establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (4) that as a result, Valaris’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2019
