Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of October 21 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron Inc.- TXT

09/25/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Textron Inc. (TXT) between January 31, 2018 and October 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the case go: http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=textron-inc&id=1993 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=textron-inc&id=1993.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Textron suffered from slowing end-market sales of Arctic Cat products, leaving the sales channel filled with excess inventory. The Company provided significant discounts in an effort to clear the aging inventory, which impacted its earnings. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Textron, investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

