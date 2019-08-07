Log in
Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc. – IDEX

08/07/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from May 15, 2017 through November 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ideanomics investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=ideanomics-inc&id=1946  or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。the http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=ideanomics-inc&id=1946.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ideanomics’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Advertisement

