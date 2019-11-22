Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhaobangji Properties : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

兆邦基地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1660)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or the "Directors") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and the information currently available to the management, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity holders of the Company and the profit amounted to not less than approximately HK$24 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019, representing not less than approximately 87.5% increment from approximately HK$12.8 million of the corresponding period last year.

The Board considers that the increase in profit was mainly attributable to the steady growth of the Group's property management services in China augmented with the newly commenced property leasing and subletting business of the Group in October 2018, which resulted in a substantial increase in revenue.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Interim Results"). The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts and information currently available to the management of the Group, which is subject to finalisation and adjustments, if any, and have not been confirmed or reviewed by the independent auditor of the Company nor the audit committee of the Board. The Interim Results announcement will be published in due course pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

Xu Chujia

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xu Chujia, Mr. Cai Chun Fai , Mr. Li Yan Sang, Mr. Sze-to Kin Keung, Mr. Wu Hanyu, Mr. Xu Lin and Mr. Zhao Yiyong; two non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Zhan Meiqing and Professor Lee Chack Fan, G.B.S., S.B.S., J.P.; and five independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Chin Tong Godfrey, Mr. Ma Fung Kwok, S.B.S., J.P., Mr. Wong Chun Man, Mr. Ye Longfei and Mr. Zhang Guoliang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:08aACCENTURE : Opens Innovation Hub in Perth, Australia, to Help Mining and Energy Companies Boost Return on Investments in Digital Technologies
AQ
04:08aCLEANTECH INVEST OYJ : Financial Supervision Authority has ended its investigation on Loudspring Oyj's reporting
AQ
04:07aIMPACT MINERALS : New Porphyry-Copper Gold Targets at the Commonwealth Project near the Boda-Kaiser Discovery in the Lachlan Fold Belt
PU
04:07aKING FOOK : Interim results for the six months ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:07aMBB : Interim Statement September 30, 2019
PU
04:07aCFE : Quarterly information at 30 September 2019
PU
04:07aTONGGUAN GOLD : Resignation of a director and change of members of remuneration committee
PU
04:07aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Third Quarter Results
PU
04:07aSENETAS : AGM 2019 - Chairman's Address and CEO Presentation
PU
04:07aSouth African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
2Tesla's electric pickup truck flouts convention with angular design and armored glass
3TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
4HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
5ARYZTA : ARYZTA : Q1 2020 - Revenue in line with expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group