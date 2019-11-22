Zhaobangji Properties : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

兆邦基地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1660)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or the "Directors") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and the information currently available to the management, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity holders of the Company and the profit amounted to not less than approximately HK$24 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019, representing not less than approximately 87.5% increment from approximately HK$12.8 million of the corresponding period last year.

The Board considers that the increase in profit was mainly attributable to the steady growth of the Group's property management services in China augmented with the newly commenced property leasing and subletting business of the Group in October 2018, which resulted in a substantial increase in revenue.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Interim Results"). The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts and information currently available to the management of the Group, which is subject to finalisation and adjustments, if any, and have not been confirmed or reviewed by the independent auditor of the Company nor the audit committee of the Board. The Interim Results announcement will be published in due course pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules.