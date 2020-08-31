Zhejiang Expo Online Fair on Hardware Mechanical and Electrical Goods 2020 - Southeast Asia

The virtual expo and business matchmaking platform is being Organized by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, and Co-organised by Xiandai Exhibition. This virtual expo will be conducted in Vietnam, Thailand & Indonesia from 14th to 18th September 2020.

The pandemic has created an environment where businesses need to be innovative to meet the challenges of the new normal. Online exhibitions and buyer-seller meeting platforms have emerged as the go-to destinations for those who want to expand and diversify in the changed scenario of current times. In sync with this thought, Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, and Xiandai Exhibition has announced a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the Hardware, Mechanical and Electrical Goods industry to meet and generate business. The expo targets the Mechanical and Electrical Goods industry of South-East Asia.

Supported by CREAT, the expo will see top manufacturers from Zhejiang province showcasing their latest range of their products to South-East Asian buyers. There will be more than 50 exhibitors from multiple segments of Mechanical and Electrical Goods industry, such as WPC Decking, WPC Deck Tiles, Door Hinge, Door Furnishers, Power Tools, Hydraulic Tools, Pipe Press Tool, Battery Tool, Smart Lock, Fingerprint Lock, Card Lock, Push-Pull, Lock Body, App Control, Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer, Water Reducer, Slump Retention/Retarding, Recovery Machine, Manfold Gauge, Refrigerant Electronic, etc.

This is an excellent platform to strengthen the trade between South-East Asia and China. At a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation, the expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment. The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the South-East Asian market.

All discussion amongst participants will take place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform.

