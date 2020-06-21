Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhejiang Online Trade Fair (South Africa) - Household Necessities and Decorative Material

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 01:42am EDT

Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 (AFRICA STATION for Household Necessities and Decorative Materials) was hosted by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province; held from 8th-12th June, 2020. The export online fair was undertaken by Zhejiang Zhongzhe International Exhibition & Commerce Co., Ltd and the China-Africa bridge Cross-border trade service platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200620005051/en/

Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nearly 50 enterprises from Zhejiang and Africa countries were a part of this unique online exhibition through a video conference. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on economies and societies. In an attempt to minimize the impact of lack of production of household daily necessities and decorative supplies, and to provide a solution for enterprises, when they are unable to take part in an on-ground exhibition and merchants are facing hassles in communication, the department of commerce of Zhejiang province has provided this unique online platform wherein an exhibition on household necessities and decorative materials in Africa countries was hosted.

The online fair gives a legal, effective, reliable, and affordable way to trade; giving full play to the numbers of Zhejiang economic advantages. Use of big data, mobile internet social community-integrated digital solutions, such as precision docking. Zhejiang Household necessities and decorative materials product of procurement required in African countries with an aim of keeping international supply chain in mind.

The Fair was held from June 8th to 12th 2020, with more than 50 Africa countries' household necessities and decorative materials product industry associations, enterprises and related institutions taking part and 50 high-quality Zhejiang Household necessities and decorative materials product manufacturers realizing online accurate docking and accurate matching through internet cloud video conferencing technology.

Africa families pay attention to adornment quality, given the characteristics of the building materials decoration market, Chinese building materials decoration products and daily necessities suitable for soft decoration are high quality and low price, so the export market in Africa has obvious advantages.

During the online fair, digital services such as cloud exhibitions, cloud promotion, and cloud negotiation for the exhibitors will also be provided by Zhejiang province. All aspects and multiple dimensions will be displayed in the exhibits so that the overseas buyers can have a more intuitive understanding of the exhibits and relevant information and promote the online transaction between the supply and demand sides.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Business-Inform Review Magazine (issue #27, 2020), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies
AQ
03:01aMASTERCARD : ¡VamosPay! in Partnership with FreshDirect and the Office of the Bronx Borough President Deliver 200 Boxes of Food to Families in Need During COVID-19
AQ
01:42aZhejiang Online Trade Fair (South Africa) - Household Necessities and Decorative Material
BU
12:58aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL eyes extending 150,000 yen allowance to each employee
AQ
12:49aWirecard's missing $2.1 billion didn't enter Philippine financial system, central bank says
RE
06/20BAIDU 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. - BIDU
BU
06/20SALESFORCE COM : How One Restaurant Used Its Tech Stack and 3 Extra Feet of Kitchen Space to Expand Nationally
PU
06/20BP : Anchorage residents seek statue removal of European explorer
AQ
06/20Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Wells Fargo & Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – WFC
GL
06/20Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SRNE
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BDO UNIBANK, INC. : Wirecard's missing $2.1 billion didn't enter Philippine financial system, central bank say..
2SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : How One Restaurant Used Its Tech Stack and 3 Extra Feet of Kitchen Spa..
3Zhejiang Online Trade Fair (South Africa) - Household Necessities and Decorative Material
4AAC HOLDINGS, INC. : AAC Holdings Gains Support From Lenders, Proceeds With Recapitalization Plan to Support P..
5ABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : LAS VEGAS HORSEMEN ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group