Zhejiang Online Trade Fair (South Africa) - Household Necessities and Decorative Material

Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 (AFRICA STATION for Household Necessities and Decorative Materials) was hosted by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province; held from 8th-12th June, 2020. The export online fair was undertaken by Zhejiang Zhongzhe International Exhibition & Commerce Co., Ltd and the China-Africa bridge Cross-border trade service platform.

Nearly 50 enterprises from Zhejiang and Africa countries were a part of this unique online exhibition through a video conference. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on economies and societies. In an attempt to minimize the impact of lack of production of household daily necessities and decorative supplies, and to provide a solution for enterprises, when they are unable to take part in an on-ground exhibition and merchants are facing hassles in communication, the department of commerce of Zhejiang province has provided this unique online platform wherein an exhibition on household necessities and decorative materials in Africa countries was hosted.

The online fair gives a legal, effective, reliable, and affordable way to trade; giving full play to the numbers of Zhejiang economic advantages. Use of big data, mobile internet social community-integrated digital solutions, such as precision docking. Zhejiang Household necessities and decorative materials product of procurement required in African countries with an aim of keeping international supply chain in mind.

The Fair was held from June 8th to 12th 2020, with more than 50 Africa countries' household necessities and decorative materials product industry associations, enterprises and related institutions taking part and 50 high-quality Zhejiang Household necessities and decorative materials product manufacturers realizing online accurate docking and accurate matching through internet cloud video conferencing technology.

Africa families pay attention to adornment quality, given the characteristics of the building materials decoration market, Chinese building materials decoration products and daily necessities suitable for soft decoration are high quality and low price, so the export market in Africa has obvious advantages.

During the online fair, digital services such as cloud exhibitions, cloud promotion, and cloud negotiation for the exhibitors will also be provided by Zhejiang province. All aspects and multiple dimensions will be displayed in the exhibits so that the overseas buyers can have a more intuitive understanding of the exhibits and relevant information and promote the online transaction between the supply and demand sides.

