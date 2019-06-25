Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this announcement.

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

SUMMARY

The revenue of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the " Company ") and its subsidiaries (collectively the " Group ") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the " Year ") was approximately RMB858.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 8.4% when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year.

") and its subsidiaries (collectively the " ") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the " ") was approximately RMB858.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 8.4% when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year. The Group's profit attributable to owners of the Company for the Year was approximately RMB31.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately 62.5% when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year.

The board (the " Board ") of directors (the " Directors " and each a " Director ") of the Company does not recommend the payment of any final dividend for the Year.

1