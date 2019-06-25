|
Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司
Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd
(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1527)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
SUMMARY
-
The revenue of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") was approximately RMB858.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 8.4% when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year.
-
The Group's profit attributable to owners of the Company for the Year was approximately RMB31.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately 62.5% when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year.
-
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of the Company does not recommend the payment of any final dividend for the Year.
1
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)
The Board is pleased to announce the audited results of the Group for the Year and the comparative figures of the corresponding period of 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
REVENUE
|
4
|
858,817
|
|
792,152
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(717,577)
|
(593,050)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
141,240
|
|
199,102
|
|
Other income
|
5
|
3,726
|
|
14,109
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(20,690)
|
(24,707)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(71,580)
|
(67,969)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(10)
|
(231)
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(6,278)
|
(5,821)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
|
46,408
|
|
114,483
|
|
Income tax
|
7
|
(15,172)
|
(31,319)
|
PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FOR THE YEAR
|
|
31,236
|
|
83,164
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
31,236
|
|
83,164
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE COMPANY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (RMB per share)
|
8
|
0.23
|
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 December 2018
|
|
|
At
|
At
|
|
|
31 December
|
31 December
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
81,629
|
|
86,906
|
Prepaid land lease payments
|
|
43,020
|
|
45,001
|
Intangible assets
|
|
193
|
389
|
Deferred tax assets
|
15
|
33,887
|
|
25,479
|
Deposit for intangible asset
|
|
1,292
|
|
-
|
Pledged deposits
|
12
|
1,871
|
|
3,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
161,892
|
|
161,352
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
9
|
324,280
|
|
470,939
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
10
|
653,581
|
|
619,345
|
Contract assets and contract costs
|
|
261,028
|
|
193,201
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
11
|
45,771
|
|
44,544
|
Prepaid land lease payments
|
|
1,981
|
|
1,981
|
Tax receivables
|
|
-
|
14,323
|
Pledged deposits
|
12
|
39,323
|
|
86,169
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
12
|
16,432
|
|
47,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,342,396
|
|
1,478,208
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
At
|
At
|
|
|
31 December
|
31 December
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and bills payables
|
13
|
363,337
|
|
419,709
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
202,284
|
|
310,482
|
Other payables and accruals
|
14
|
108,185
|
|
109,379
|
Bank loans
|
|
109,000
|
|
110,000
|
Tax payable
|
|
256
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
783,062
|
|
949,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
559,334
|
|
528,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
721,226
|
|
689,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
721,226
|
|
689,990
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
16
|
135,000
|
|
135,000
|
Share premium
|
|
239,064
|
|
239,064
|
Reserves
|
17
|
347,162
|
|
315,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
721,226
|
|
689,990
|
|
|
|
|
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Share
|
|
surplus
|
production
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
premium
|
|
reserve*
|
reserve*
|
profits*
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
At 1 January 2017
|
135,000
|
239,064
|
27,614
|
|
5,408
|
|
199,740
|
|
606,826
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
83,164
|
|
83,164
|
Appropriation to statutory surplus reserve
|
-
|
|
-
|
7,752
|
|
-
|
(7,752)
|
-
|
Appropriation to safety production reserve
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
598
|
|
(598)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 31 December 2017
|
135,000
|
|
239,064
|
|
35,366
|
|
6,006
|
|
274,554
|
|
689,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
135,000
|
239,064
|
35,366
|
|
6,006
|
|
274,554
|
|
689,990
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
31,236
|
|
31,236
|
Appropriation to statutory surplus reserve
|
-
|
|
-
|
3,172
|
|
-
|
(3,172)
|
-
|
Appropriation to safety production reserve
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
855
|
|
(855)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 31 December 2018
|
135,000
|
239,064
|
38,538
|
|
6,861
|
|
301,763
|
|
721,226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of RMB347,162,000 (2017: RMB315,926,000) in the consolidated statements of financial position.
5
|
|