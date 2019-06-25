Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
0
06/25/2019 | 01:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this announcement.

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

SUMMARY

  • The revenue of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") was approximately RMB858.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 8.4% when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year.
  • The Group's profit attributable to owners of the Company for the Year was approximately RMB31.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately 62.5% when compared with that of the corresponding period of last year.
  • The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of the Company does not recommend the payment of any final dividend for the Year.

1

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (AUDITED)

The Board is pleased to announce the audited results of the Group for the Year and the comparative figures of the corresponding period of 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

4

858,817

792,152

Cost of sales

(717,577)

(593,050)

Gross profit

141,240

199,102

Other income

5

3,726

14,109

Selling and distribution expenses

(20,690)

(24,707)

Administrative expenses

(71,580)

(67,969)

Other expenses

(10)

(231)

Finance costs

6

(6,278)

(5,821)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

46,408

114,483

Income tax

7

(15,172)

(31,319)

PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME FOR THE YEAR

31,236

83,164

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

31,236

83,164

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF

THE COMPANY

Basic and diluted (RMB per share)

8

0.23

0.62

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December 2018

At

At

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

81,629

86,906

Prepaid land lease payments

43,020

45,001

Intangible assets

193

389

Deferred tax assets

15

33,887

25,479

Deposit for intangible asset

1,292

-

Pledged deposits

12

1,871

3,577

Total non-current assets

161,892

161,352

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

9

324,280

470,939

Trade and bills receivables

10

653,581

619,345

Contract assets and contract costs

261,028

193,201

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

11

45,771

44,544

Prepaid land lease payments

1,981

1,981

Tax receivables

-

14,323

Pledged deposits

12

39,323

86,169

Cash and cash equivalents

12

16,432

47,706

Total current assets

1,342,396

1,478,208

3

At

At

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

13

363,337

419,709

Contract liabilities

202,284

310,482

Other payables and accruals

14

108,185

109,379

Bank loans

109,000

110,000

Tax payable

256

-

Total current liabilities

783,062

949,570

NET CURRENT ASSETS

559,334

528,638

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

721,226

689,990

Net assets

721,226

689,990

EQUITY

Capital and reserves

Share capital

16

135,000

135,000

Share premium

239,064

239,064

Reserves

17

347,162

315,926

Total equity

721,226

689,990

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Attributable to owners of the Company

Statutory

Safety

Share

Share

surplus

production

Retained

capital

premium

reserve*

reserve*

profits*

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2017

135,000

239,064

27,614

5,408

199,740

606,826

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

83,164

83,164

Appropriation to statutory surplus reserve

-

-

7,752

-

(7,752)

-

Appropriation to safety production reserve

-

-

-

598

(598)

-

At 31 December 2017

135,000

239,064

35,366

6,006

274,554

689,990

At 1 January 2018

135,000

239,064

35,366

6,006

274,554

689,990

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

31,236

31,236

Appropriation to statutory surplus reserve

-

-

3,172

-

(3,172)

-

Appropriation to safety production reserve

-

-

-

855

(855)

-

At 31 December 2018

135,000

239,064

38,538

6,861

301,763

721,226

  • These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of RMB347,162,000 (2017: RMB315,926,000) in the consolidated statements of financial position.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 05:15:03 UTC
