Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : Announcements and Notices

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the prospectus of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company") dated 24 September 2015 (the "Prospectus") and the circular of the Company dated 26

April 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to, among others, the global offering of the Company (the "Offering") and the report on the use of proceeds from the Offering. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As set out in Appendix I of the Circular, according to the "Reply on Approval of the Offering of Overseas Listed Foreign Shares of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd" (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2015]527) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on 1 April 2015, the Company completed overseas initial public offering of H shares in PRC and applied for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange upon completion of the Offering. The Company issued 35,000,000 H shares through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with par value of RMB1.00 each at the issue price of HK$10.90 per share on 12 October 2015. The total proceeds amounted to HK$381,500,000.00 (equivalent to RMB311,337,382.17), interest income from freezing of funds amounted to HK$163.07 (equivalent to RMB133.41). After deducting the underwriting fees and other offering expenses incurred, the proceeds amounted to HK$364,769,335.97 (equivalent to RMB297,684,324.69) in aggregate. The said amount was made in place on 31 October 2015. The fund was verified by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP by issuing the Capital Verification Report ((2015) Yan Zi No.

61048157_K01). The net proceeds actually raised amounted to RMB274,513,698.58 after deducting other relevant listing expenses.

As at 15 June 2018, the account balance of proceeds amounted to RMB58,465,109.57. Set out below is a comparison table for the use of proceeds raised from the Offering:-

Unit: RMB

Total amount of proceeds: 274,513,698.58

Investment project

Total amount of proceeds utilised accumulatively: 216,048,589.01 Total amount of proceeds utilised in respective years:

2015: 79,033,735.40

2016: 54,420,000.00

2017: 81,896,075.33

2018 (up to 15 June 2018): 698,778.28

No. Committed investment project

1 Acquisition of companies and businesses

3 Investment in research and development

2 Construction of new production facilities at Turpan Environmental Technology Co., Ltd* (吐魯番天潔環 境科技有限公司), acquisition of relevant machinery and recruitment of employees Actual investment project Acquisition of potential companies and businesses Aggregate amount of proceeds for investment as at 15 June 2018 Total amount of proceeds for investment Construction of new production facilities at Turpan city of Xinjiang, acquisition of relevant machinery and recruitment of employees Investment in research and development 21,961,095.89

4 Marketing campaigns Marketing campaigns

5 Procurement of raw materials for new Procurement of raw materials for newprojects

6 Repayment of bank borrowings

7 Replenishment of working capital Total

projects

Repayment of bank borrowings Replenishment of working capital

amount after project as at 15

21,961,095.89

2,048,000.00

21,961,095.89

21,961,095.89

2,048,000.00

19,913,095.89

9.33%

4,117,705.48

4,117,705.48

2,920,000.00

4,117,705.48

4,117,705.48

2,920,000.00

1,197,705.48

70.91%

53,804,684.92

53,804,684.92

53,804,684.92

53,804,684.92

53,804,684.92

53,804,684.92

-

100.00%

71,648,075.33 26,627,828.76 274,513,698.58

71,648,075.33 26,627,828.76 274,513,698.58

59,000,000.00 26,627,828.76 216,048,589.01

71,648,075.33 26,627,828.76 274,513,698.58

71,648,075.33 26,627,828.76 274,513,698.58

59,000,000.00 26,627,828.76 216,048,589.01

12,648,075.33 - 58,465,109.57

82.35% 100.00% 78.70%

Note 1: In accordance with the plan for use of proceeds committed in the Prospectus, 26.10% of the net proceeds shall be used in the acquisition of companies and businesses, 9.00% of the net proceeds shall be used in the construction of new production facilities at Turpan Environmental Technology Co., Ltd* (吐魯番天潔環境科技有限公司), acquisition of relevant machinery and recruitment of employees, 8.00% of the net proceeds shall be used in investment in research and development, 1.5% of the net proceeds shall be used in marketing campaigns, 19.6% of the net proceeds shall be used in the procurement of raw materials for new projects, 26.10% of the net proceeds shall be used in the repayment of bank borrowings and 9.70% of the net proceeds shall be used as working capital. The above amounts are calculated in proportion to the net proceeds raised which amounted to RMB274,513,698.58.

The Company intends to change the use of proceeds of the remaining balance of proceeds from the offering in the amount of RMB58,465,109.57 for replenishment of working capital and please see below a table summarising the change of use of proceeds and the reasonings:-

No.

Originally planned use of Change in use ofproceeds

1 Acquisition of companies and business (approximately 26.10% of the total net proceeds actually raised from the Offering)

2 Construction of new production facilities at Turpan Environmental Technology Co., Ltd* proceeds Turpan Environmental 公司), acquisition of relevant machinery and recruitment of employees (approximately 9.00% of the total net proceeds actually raised from the Offering) (吐魯番天潔環境科技有限 replenishment of working Company's production and Technology Co., Ltd* operation needs, to change (吐魯番天潔環境科技有限 The Company's technology 19,913,095.89

3 Investment in research and According to the Reason(s) for change in use of proceeds 公司) has used its own capital to fund the construction, acquisition and recruitment expenses and there will be no further need to apply the proceeds from the Offering. Company's production and has reached the technical operation needs, to change standard of the industry Company's production and implemented a strict cost operation needs, to change control policy and reduced Relevant amount (RMB) The Company hasits marketing expenses and there will be no further need to apply the proceeds from the Offering for marketing expenses.

Originally planned use of Change in use ofNo.

proceeds

5 Procurement of raw materials for new projects (approximately 26.10% of the total net proceeds actually raised from the Offering) proceedsReason(s) for change in use of proceedsRelevant amount (RMB)

6 Repayment of bank borrowings (approximately Company's production and all bank borrowings which operation needs, to change were already due and there

7 Replenishment of working capital (approximately 9.70% of the total net proceeds actually raised from the Offering)

Based on the above, the Board considers that the above change in the use of proceeds from the Offering to be fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Company will utilise the remaining proceeds from the Offering in the manner as set out in the above. The Company will make further announcement if it decides to further revise the utilisation of the remaining portion of the proceeds from the Offering.

