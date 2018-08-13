Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company") will be held at TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 at 10:00 a.m., for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments, the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To appoint Mr. LI Jiannan as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

2. To consider and approve the code of conduct for controlling shareholders and actual controllers and the profit distribution and management policy (as set out in Appendix II to the circular of the Company dated on 3 August 2018) with effect upon the listing of the A shares of the Company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

By order of the Board

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

BIAN YU

Chairman

Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province the PRC, 3 August 2018

Registered office and principal place of business in the PRC: TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, The PRC

Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Unit T, 6th Floor, Union Industrial Building, 48 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

Notes:

1. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxy to attend and, subject to the provisions of the articles of association of the Company, to vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must be present in person at the EGM to represent the member. In the case of joint holders of any domestic share(s) ("Domestic Share(s)") or H share(s) ("H Share(s)") of the Company (collectively, the "Share(s)"), only the person whose name appears first in the register of members shall be entitled to receive this notice, to attend and exercise all the voting powers attached to such Share(s) at the EGM, and this notice shall be deemed to be given to all joint holders of such Share(s).

2. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, in case of holders of H shares of the Company, at the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, and in case of holders of Domestic shares of the Company, to the Company's mailing address TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC no later than Monday, 17 September 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong Time). Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

3. The H Share register of members in Hong Kong will be closed from Saturday, 18 August 2018 to Tuesday, 18 September 2018, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of H Shares will be effected. For the identification of holders of H Shares eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfers of shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's

Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 17 August 2018.

4. Whether or not holders of H Shares intend to attend the EGM, they are requested to complete the enclosed reply slip for the EGM and return it, by hand or by post, to the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong on or before Wednesday, 29 August 2018.

5. Whether or not holders of Domestic Shares of the Company intend to attend the EGM, they are requested to complete the enclosed reply slip for the meeting and return it, by hand or by post, to the Company's mailing address at TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC on or before Wednesday, 29 August 2018.

As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. BIAN Yu, Mr. BIAN Weican and Ms.

BIAN Shu; the non-executive Directors are Mr. BIAN Jianguang, Mr. ZHANG Yuanyuan and Mr.

CHEN Jiancheng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Bing, Mr. YU Zhao Fei and Mr. FUNG Kui Kei.

