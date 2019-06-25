Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG H SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 02:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG H SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong H share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the H Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

Mr. BIAN Yu

Chairman and executive director

Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC 25 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. BIAN Yu, Mr. BIAN Weican and Ms. BIAN Shu; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. BIAN Jianguang, Mr. CHEN Jiancheng and Mr. ZHU Xian Bo; and the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Bing, Mr. FUNG Kui Kei and Mr. LI Jiannan.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11aLIBERTY GLOBAL : becomes founding member of body to promote Light Communications TechnologyLiberty Global has become a founding member of a new alliance aimed at promoting Light Communications technology, which has...
PU
03:10aSUNING COM : Carrefour boss rules out exiting more countries after China deal
RE
03:10aBenchmark Provides Initial High-Priority Targets for Phase 1 Drill Program
NE
03:10aBENCHMARK METALS : Provides Initial High-Priority Targets for Phase 1 Drill Program
EQ
03:10aELBIT SYSTEM : ' Subsidiary, BrightWay Vision, Raises $25 Million Investment
PR
03:08aGold poised for fresh peaks after vaulting six-year high
RE
03:06aGENEL ENERGY : Commencement of share buy-back
PU
03:06aLOW & BONAR : Notice of interim results and update on trading
PU
03:06aU BLOX : ‑blox receives 2019 IoT Evoltion Indstrial IoT Prodct of the Year Award
PU
03:06aROYAL DSM : DSM introduces new resin to drive shift to waterborne coatings in construction and heavy machinery segments
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
3GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Dirty oil crisis over for Russia, but contagion felt on high seas
4AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY : 'STORM APPROACHING': firms fear for deliveries in shipping shakeup
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About