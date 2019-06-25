Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG H SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG H SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong H share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the H Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

Mr. BIAN Yu

Chairman and executive director

Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC 25 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. BIAN Yu, Mr. BIAN Weican and Ms. BIAN Shu; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. BIAN Jianguang, Mr. CHEN Jiancheng and Mr. ZHU Xian Bo; and the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Bing, Mr. FUNG Kui Kei and Mr. LI Jiannan.