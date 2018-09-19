Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Conference Room, TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province on Monday, 27 August 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, (i) considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication; (ii) considering the declaration and payment of an interim dividend, if any; and (iii) to transaction any other business.

By order of the Board

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

BIAN Yu

Chairman

Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. BIAN Yu, Mr. BIAN Weican and Ms. BIAN Shu; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. BIAN Jianguang, Mr. ZHANG Yuanyuan and Mr. CHEN Jiancheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Bing, Mr. YU Zhao Fei and Mr. FUNG Kui Kei.