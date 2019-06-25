Log in
Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

06/25/2019 | 06:16am BST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Conference Room, TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 29 March 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, (i) considering and approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 for publication; (ii) considering the declaration and payment of final dividends, if any; and (iii) to transaction any other business.

By order of the Board

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

BIAN Yu

Chairman

Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC 19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. BIAN Yu, Mr. BIAN Weican and Ms. BIAN Shu; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. BIAN Jianguang, Mr. ZHANG Yuanyuan and Mr. CHEN Jiancheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Bing, Mr. FUNG Kui Kei and Mr. LI Jiannan.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 05:15:03 UTC
