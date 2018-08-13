Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 18 SEPT...

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2018 (or at any adjournment thereof)

I/We, of (Note 1)being the registered holder of

DOMESTIC SHARES/H SHARES (Note 2)

in Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting or of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company ("EGM") to be held at the Company's conference room, TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS (Note 4)

2. To consider and approve the code of conduct for controlling shareholders and actual controllers and the profit distribution and management policy with effect upon the listing of the A shares of the Company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Dated this

of

2018

Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes:

1. Full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2. Please insert the number of shares in the Company registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). Please also strike out the type of shares (Domestic Shares/H Shares) to which the proxy does not relate.

3. Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE EGM WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY.

4. The full text of these resolutions is set out in the notice of the EGM which is sent to the shareholders of the Company together with this form of proxy.

5. If you wish to vote for any of the resolutions set out above, please TICK ("✔") in the boxes marked "FOR". If you wish to vote against any of the resolutions, please tick ("✔") in the boxes marked "AGAINST". If you wish to use less than all your votes, or to cast some of your votes "FOR" and some of your votes "AGAINST" a particular resolution, you must write the number of votes in the relevant box(es). If this form of proxy returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy will, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, vote or abstain at his discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those set out in the notice of the EGM.

6. This form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder, or his attorney duly authorized in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. All powers of attorney referred to in this note must be notarially certified.

7. In the case of a joint holding, this form of proxy may be signed by any one joint holder, but if more than one joint holder is present at the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, then the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

8. As regards to the holders of H Shares, in order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.

9. AS REGARDS TO THE HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES, IN ORDER TO BE VALID, THIS FORM OF PROXY, TOGETHER WITH ANY POWER OF ATTORNEY OR OTHER AUTHORITY (IF ANY) UNDER WHICH IT IS SIGNED OR A NOTARIALLY CERTIFIED COPY OF SUCH POWER OR AUTHORITY, must be deposited with the Company's registered office at TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.

10. A proxy attending the EGM on behalf of a shareholder must present this form of proxy, duly completed and signed, and the proxy's proof of identification.

11. Any alteration made to this form of proxy should be initialled by the person who signs the form of proxy.