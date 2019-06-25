Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : RE-ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司 Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1527) RE-ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that on 29 March 2019, Mr. Chen Xinhua ("Mr. Chen") has been re-elected as the employee representative supervisor for the fourth session of the supervisory committee of the Company for a term of three years with effect from the date of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company up to 30 May 2022. The re-election of Mr. Chen as an employee representative supervisor was approved by the representatives of the employees based on the poll results of the employee representative meeting of the Company held on 29 March 2019 in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law (the "Company Law") of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles"). 1

The biography of Mr. Chen is set out as follows: Mr. Chen, aged 56, is an employee representative supervisor of the Company and the head of the procurement department of the Company. He joined the Group since 2010. From January 1997 to May 2000, Mr. Chen served as the manager of the department of supplies of 浙江 勝潔環保工程有限公司 (Zhejiang Shengjie Environmental Engineering Co. Ltd.*) and was responsible for the overall departmental management. From June 2000 to October 2001, he served as the manager of technology transformation projects of 天潔帶鋼廠 (Tianjie Strip Steel Factory*). From November 2001 to May 2003 and from January 2009 to December 2009, he served as the procurement manager and vice general manager of procurement centre, respectively, of 天潔集團有限公司 (Tengy Group Limited*), and was responsible for the procurement of raw materials. From June 2003 to December 2008, he served as the vice general manager of 浙江立宇不銹鋼有限公司(Zhejiang Liyu Stainless Steel Co. Ltd.*), and was responsible for assisting the general manger in its overall operation. Mr. Chen was graduated from 紹興市職工中等專業學校 (Shaoxing Vocational Secondary College*) in July 1990 majoring in industrial enterprise management. Mr. Chen entered into a service contract with the Company on 1 January 2016 for a term of five years. Pursuant to the said service contract, either party thereto may terminate the service contract by giving to the other 30 days prior notice in writing. The remuneration of Mr. Chen is RMB150,000 per annum, which was determined by the Board with reference to the prevailing market conditions and the role and responsibilities of Mr. Chen with the Company. 2

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, according to the information provided by Mr. Chen, he (i) did not hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) did not have any relationship with the director, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company; (iii) had not held any directorship in public companies in the last three years the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; and (iv) did not have any interests in the securities of the Company which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed and as at the date of this announcement, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the re-election of Mr. Chen which the Board considers necessary to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. By order of the Board Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd Mr. BIAN Yu Chairman and executive Director Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC 29 March 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. BIAN Yu, Mr. BIAN Weican and Ms. BIAN Shu; the non-executive Directors are Mr. BIAN Jianguang, Mr. ZHANG Yuanyuan and Mr. CHEN Jiancheng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Bing, Mr. LI Jiannan and Mr. FUNG Kui Kei. For identification purpose only 3