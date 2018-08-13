Log in
Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : REPLY SLIP FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

08/13/2018 | 04:55am CEST

浙江天潔環境科技股份有限公司

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1527)

REPLY SLIP FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company")

I/We, (Note 1)

(Chinese name(s)),

(English name(s))

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s)

of

(Note 2) Domestic Share(s)/H Share(s) (Note 3) of RMB1.00 each

in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the Company's conference room, TENGY Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China on Tuesday, 18

September 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Date:

Signature:

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.

  • 2. Please insert the number of Domestic Shares and/or H Shares registered under your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

  • 3. Please delete as appropriate.

  • 4. Shareholders entitled to attend the above meeting are requested to deliver the reply slip for attendance to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for H Shares) or to the Company (for Domestic Shares) at its legal address at Tengy Industrial Park, Paitou Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China on or before Wednesday, 29 August 2018. This reply slip may be delivered to the H Share Registrar or to the Company by hand, by post or by fax (fax number: (852) 2810 8185 or (086-0575) 87053989).

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 02:54:07 UTC
