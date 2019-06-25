Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors

A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at anytime summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.

Notice of meeting shall state the purpose, time and place of the meeting and shall be accompanied by an agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the meeting. In respect of regular meetings of the Committee to be held as mentioned in clause 3.4 below, and so far as practicable for all other meetings of the Committee, the agenda and accompanying papers shall be sent in full to all the members of the Committee in a timely manner and at least 3 days before the intended date of the meeting of the Committee (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree).