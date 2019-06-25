Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directo...

to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the " Group ") and any professional advisers in order to perform its duties, to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend Committee meetings and to supply information and address the questions raised by the Committee;

to review the performance of the directors and the independence of independent non-executive directors in relation to their appointment or reappointment as directors;

to obtain, at the Company's expenses, outside legal or other independent professional advice on or assistance to any matters within these terms of reference, including the advice of independent human resource consultancy firm or other independent professionals, and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise at its meetings if it considers this necessary. The Committee shall have full authority to commission any search (including without limitation litigation, bankruptcy and credit searches), report, survey or open recruitment which it deems necessary to help it fulfill its duties and should be provided with sufficient resources to discharge its duties;

to review annually these terms of reference and their effectiveness in the discharge of its duties and to make recommendation to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and