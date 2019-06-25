Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Company has succeeded in the bidding of (i) a tender in relation to a project of construction of low temperature electrostatic precipitator for power plant (the "First Project") with a contract sum in the total amount of approximately RMB129,700,000 (subject to the entering into of the final contract) and the bid inviter of the First Project is 國電雙維內蒙古上海廟能源有限公司 (for transliteration purpose only, Guodian Shuangwei Inner Mongolia Shanghai Miao Energy Company Limited); and

a tender in relation to boiler low nitrogen combustion and flue gas deepening reduction project (the " Second Project ") with a contract sum in the total amount of approximately RMB169,624,000 (subject to the entering into of the final contract) and the bid inviter of the Second Project is 晉煤金石化工投資集團有限公司 (for transliteration purpose only, Jinmei Jinshi Chemical Investment Group Company Limited) (the " Second Project "). Each of the bid inviters of the First Project and the Second Project is a state-owned enterprise and a third party independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected person (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

