Zhejiang Yiwu Export Online Fair Announces Consumer Goods Expo

The virtual expo and business matchmaking platform is Organized by Zhejiang Broad International Convention & Exhibition Co. Ltd. and Hosted by Yiwu Municipal Bureau of Commerce, from 24th to 28th August 2020.

The pandemic has created an environment where businesses need to be innovative to meet the challenges of the new normal. Online exhibitions and buyer-seller meeting platforms have emerged as the go-to destinations for those who want to expand and diversify in the changed scenario. Similarly, Zhejiang Yiwu Export Online Fair has announced a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the Consumer Goods industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing. The Online Fair on Consumer Goods will be held to target Consumer Goods buyers from Southeast Asian market who are looking to source innovative products and accessories from key Chinese suppliers.

Supported by CREAT, the expo will see more than 50 top manufacturers from China showcasing their latest range of their products to Southeast Asian buyers. There will be innumerable options to choose from like - Ladies Pants, Ladies Dress, Sportswear, Seamless Underwear, Men Dipping Shirt, Women’s Leggings, Silk Sock, Disposable Face Mask, KN95 Face Mask, Sunglasses, Jewellery, Photo Frame Door Mirror, Photo Frame, Mirror, LED Makeup Mirror, Vanity Mirror With Light, Wall Clock, Gas Lift, Dahlia, Hydrangea, Baby Bottle, Baby Bed in Bed, Watermelon Spoon, Toilet Brush, Christmas Foam balls, Clothes Hanger, Canvas Bag, Paper Straw, Reed Diffuser, Scented Sachet, Dish Clothing, Cleaning Cloths, Soap Dispenser, Cleaning Mop, Juicer, LED Flashlight, Towel Mat, Foldable Doormats, Bath Mats, Gas Cooker, Kitchen Supplies, Flannel Blanket, Hardware Tools, Bag, Belt, Half-round shape bag with fluffy, Transparent Customised Makeup Bags, Wallet, Hand Craft Kits, Laminator, Paper Cutter, PU Card Holder, Luggage Tag, Gift Paper Bag, Gift Paper Box, Loofah, Paper Gift Bags, Backpacks, Antibacterial Pencil 2B, Dreamy 12 Pastel Colours, Windscreen Wiper Fluid, Car Anti-slip Mat, Gloves, Automatic Glove, Overlock Sewing Machine, Ladder, Wound Dressing Medical Tape, Bandage, First-aid kits.

This is an excellent platform to strengthen the trade between Southeast Asia and China, at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005275/en/