Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhejiang Yiwu Export Online Fair Announces Consumer Goods Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 08:54am EDT

The virtual expo and business matchmaking platform is Organized by Zhejiang Broad International Convention & Exhibition Co. Ltd. and Hosted by Yiwu Municipal Bureau of Commerce, from 24th to 28th August 2020.

The pandemic has created an environment where businesses need to be innovative to meet the challenges of the new normal. Online exhibitions and buyer-seller meeting platforms have emerged as the go-to destinations for those who want to expand and diversify in the changed scenario. Similarly, Zhejiang Yiwu Export Online Fair has announced a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the Consumer Goods industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing. The Online Fair on Consumer Goods will be held to target Consumer Goods buyers from Southeast Asian market who are looking to source innovative products and accessories from key Chinese suppliers.

Supported by CREAT, the expo will see more than 50 top manufacturers from China showcasing their latest range of their products to Southeast Asian buyers. There will be innumerable options to choose from like - Ladies Pants, Ladies Dress, Sportswear, Seamless Underwear, Men Dipping Shirt, Women’s Leggings, Silk Sock, Disposable Face Mask, KN95 Face Mask, Sunglasses, Jewellery, Photo Frame Door Mirror, Photo Frame, Mirror, LED Makeup Mirror, Vanity Mirror With Light, Wall Clock, Gas Lift, Dahlia, Hydrangea, Baby Bottle, Baby Bed in Bed, Watermelon Spoon, Toilet Brush, Christmas Foam balls, Clothes Hanger, Canvas Bag, Paper Straw, Reed Diffuser, Scented Sachet, Dish Clothing, Cleaning Cloths, Soap Dispenser, Cleaning Mop, Juicer, LED Flashlight, Towel Mat, Foldable Doormats, Bath Mats, Gas Cooker, Kitchen Supplies, Flannel Blanket, Hardware Tools, Bag, Belt, Half-round shape bag with fluffy, Transparent Customised Makeup Bags, Wallet, Hand Craft Kits, Laminator, Paper Cutter, PU Card Holder, Luggage Tag, Gift Paper Bag, Gift Paper Box, Loofah, Paper Gift Bags, Backpacks, Antibacterial Pencil 2B, Dreamy 12 Pastel Colours, Windscreen Wiper Fluid, Car Anti-slip Mat, Gloves, Automatic Glove, Overlock Sewing Machine, Ladder, Wound Dressing Medical Tape, Bandage, First-aid kits.

This is an excellent platform to strengthen the trade between Southeast Asia and China, at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aCARTER VALIDUS MISSION CRITICAL REIT II, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:05aNOVATURAS : Preliminary financial results for 7 months of 2020
AQ
09:05aSixty North Gold Announces Closing of Two Non-Brokered Unit Offerings, with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., and Debt Settlements
NE
09:05aPUBLITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:05aAffinity Metals Commences Field Exploration and Drill Program on Regal Gold and Silver Project
NE
09:04aGrammy Winning Guitarist Peter Frampton to be Keynote Speaker for The Myositis Association's Virtual International Annual Patient Conference
PR
09:03aIMAC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:03aCATERPILLAR INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aFURA GEMS : IIROC Trading Resumption - FURA
AQ
09:03aTOMI ENVIRONMENTAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
3LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
4Gold prices set for first weekly decline in 10
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group