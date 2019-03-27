Zheng LI : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zheng Li Holdings Limited

正力控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8283)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Zheng Li Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared to a loss of approximately S$2.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2017, notwithstanding that the Group recorded a growth in revenue for the same period. This was mainly attributable to the combined effects of: (i) an increase in employee-related expenses including salary increments and bonuses for existing employees during 2018 and the increase in headcount for the expansion of our business at the Sin Ming Autocity service centre; (ii) an increase in depreciation of property, plant and equipment due to a full year depreciation for the assets acquired for the Sin Ming Autocity service centre expansion around September 2017; and (iii) an increase in our rental expense due to commencement of operation at Sin Ming Autocity service centre and the costs of setting up the new PRC subsidiaries.