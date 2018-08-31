Zhengye International : Announcements and Notices - (1) Establishment of Budget Management Committee; (2) Resignation of Chairman; (3) Re-designation of Chairman; (4) Re-designation of Co-chairman; and (5) Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 正業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3363)

(1) ESTABLISHMENT OF BUDGET MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE;

(2) RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN;

(3) RE-DESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN;

(4) RE-DESIGNATION OF CO-CHAIRMAN; AND

(5) APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhengye International Holdings Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that:

(1) Establishment of budget management committee, Mr. Hu Hanchao appointed as the Chairman of budget management committee;

(2) Mr. Hu Hanchao has resigned as the Chairman;

(3) Mr. Hu Zheng has re-designated from the Vice-Chairmen and Joint Chief Executive Officers to the chairman to of the Company;

(4) Mr. Hu Hancheng has re-designated from the Vice-Chairmen and Joint Chief Executive Officers to Co-Chairman of the Company; and

(5) Mr. Hu Jianpeng has appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

All with effect from 1 September 2018.

(1) ESTABLISHMENT OF BUDGET MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Budget Management Committee (the "Budget Management Committee") has been established with effect from 1 September 2018. The written terms of reference included at the same time. The primary duties of the Budget Management Committee are to (i) to monitor and review the effectiveness of the Group's annual business plan and financial, (ii) to review the implementation of the Group's budget in existing or potential investment projects and make recommendations; and (iii) make recommendations to the Board.

The Budget Management Committee consists of three Directors of the Company, namely Mr. Hu Hanchao, Mr. Hu Zheng and Mr. Hu Hancheng in which Mr. Hu Hanchao has been appointed as the chairman while Mr. Hu Zheng and Mr. Hu Hancheng have been appointed as members of the Budget Management Committee.

(2) RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN

According to the needs of the Board, Mr.Hu Hanchao has resigned as the chairman of the Company and re-designated the Chairman of Budget Management Committee of the Group with effect from 1 September 2018. Mr. Hu Hanchao remains as an executive director of the Company.

Mr. Hu Hanchao has confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation as the chairman that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude and great appreciation to Mr. Hu Hanchao for his valuable contributions to the Company.

(3) RE-DESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN

Mr.Hu Zheng has re-designated from the Vice-Chairmen and Joint Chief Executive Officers to the Chairman to of the Company with effect from 1 September 2018.

Mr. Hu Zheng, aged 55, is the Joint Chief Executive Officers, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of the Company and one of the founders of the Group. Mr. Hu Zheng was the Chairman of the Company between March 2011 and March 2016. Mr. Hu Zheng is responsible for overseeing the overall corporate management, operation and development planning of the Group. Mr. Hu Zheng has been involved in the paper-making and packaging industries for more than 20 years during which he has acquired proven expertise in paper-making and packaging technologies while working at paper-making and packaging-related enterprises. Mr. Hu Zheng graduated from the Guangdong Foshan Vocational College (廣東佛山職業技術學院) (formerly known as

Guangdong Foshan Region Agricultural Mechanical College* (廣東省佛山地區農業機械化學校)

in October 1981 and completed a Master of Business Administration at the Macau University of Science and Technology ( 澳門科技大學) in August 2001. Mr. Hu Zheng obtained the professional qualification as an assistant engineer (助理工程師) awarded by Zhongshan Science and Technology Committee* (中山市科學技術委員會) in June 1988. Mr. Hu Zheng is a brother of Mr. Hu Hanchao (an Executive Director and a substantial shareholder through his interests in Leading Innovation Worldwide Corporation), Mr. Hu Hancheng (an Executive Director and a substantial shareholder through his interests in Golden Century Assets Limited) and Mr. Hu Hanxiang (a non-Executive Director).

Mr. Hu Zheng has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 1 January 2018. Mr. Hu Zheng is entitled to annual remuneration of RMB2,500,000 in the Group and a discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board with reference to his duties, responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions and the Group's performance.

Save as disclosed above and section of "Appointment of the Chief Executive Officer" below, Mr. Hu Zheng held directorship and other members in a number of subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Hu Zheng has not held any directorship in other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Hu Zheng was deemed to be interested in 191,250,000 shares (represented 38.25% of the entire issued share capital) of the Company held by Gorgeous Rich Development Limited (the entire issued share capital of which was solely and beneficially owned by Mr. Hu Zheng) by virtue of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO"), and is a controlling shareholder (through his interests in Hu Zheng Investment). Save as disclosed, Mr. Hu Zheng did not have, directly or indirectly, any interest in Shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

(4) RE-DESIGNATION OF CO-CHAIRMAN

Mr.Hu Hancheng has re-designated from the Vice-Chairmen and Joint Chief Executive Officers to the Co-Chairman to of the Company with effect from 1 September 2018.

Mr. Hu Hancheng, aged 59, has been appointed an Executive Director since 4 March 2011. Mr. Hu Hancheng is also the Joint Chief Executive Officers/Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of the Company. Mr. Hu Hancheng is also the president of the packaging division of the Group in charge of the management and operation of the packaging division. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hu Hancheng was the general manager of a PRC packaging products manufacturing factory from 1997 to 2003 responsible for the overall operational management of the business. Mr. Hu Hancheng is currently the vice president of Guangdong Packaging Association. In January 1995, Mr. Hu Hancheng completed an economic management program at the Guangdong Polytechnic College* (廣東省工程職業技術學院) formerly known as Guangdong Province Adult

Technology University* (廣東省成人科技大學). Mr. Hu Hancheng is a brother of Mr. Hu Zheng

(an Executive Director and a controlling shareholder through his interests in Gorgeous Rich Development Limited), Mr. Hu Hanchao (an Executive Director and a substantial shareholder through his interests in Leading Innovation Worldwide Corporation) and Mr. Hu Hanxiang (a non-Executive Director).

Mr. Hu Hancheng has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 1 January 2018. Mr. Hu Hancheng is entitled to annual remuneration of RMB2,200,000 in the Group and a discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board with reference to his duties, responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions and the Group's performance.

Save as disclosed above and section of "Appointment of the Chief Executive Officer" below, Mr. Hu Hancheng held directorship and other members in a number of subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Hu Hancheng has not held any directorship in other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Hu Hancheng was deemed to be interested in 93,750,000 shares (represented 18.75% of the entire issued share capital) of the Company held by Golden Century Assets Limited (the entire issued share capital of which was solely and beneficially owned by Mr. Hu Hancheng) by virtue of the SFO, and is a substantial shareholder (through his interests in Hu Hancheng Investment). Save as disclosed, Mr. Hu Hancheng did not have, directly or indirectly, any interest in Shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

(5) APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mr.Hu Jianpeng has appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 1

September 2018.

Mr. Hu Jianpeng, aged 31, joined the Group in 2014. Mr. Hu Jianpeng held the post of the Group's general manager in procurement between 2014 and 2017, was responsible for the supply chain management and procurement strategy formulation in the Group. In 2018, Mr. Hu Jianpeng served as the chief operating officer of the Group and responsible for the overall operation and management in sales, raw materials and procurement of the Group. Mr. Hu Jianpeng obtained double Master degrees in finance and marketing awarded by the University of Sydney in 2013. Mr. Hu Jianpeng is a son of Mr. Hu Zheng (an Executive Director and a controlling shareholder through his interests in Gorgeous Rich Development Limited). Also, Mr. Hu Jianpeng is a nephew of Mr. Hu Hanchao (an Executive Director and a substantial shareholder through his interests in Leading Innovation Worldwide Corporation), Mr. Hu Hancheng (an Executive Director and a substantial shareholder through his interests in Golden Century Assets Limited) and Mr. Hu Hanxiang (a non-Executive Director).

Mr. Hu Jianpeng is entitled to annual remuneration of RMB1,000,000 in the Group and a discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board with reference to his duties, responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions and the Group's performance.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Hu Jianpeng has not held any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group. Mr. Hu Jianpeng has not held any directorship in other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Hu Jianpeng did not have, directly or indirectly, any interest in Shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the resignation of Mr. Hu Hanchao as the Chairman; the re-designation of Mr. Hu Zheng as the Chairman and Mr. Hu Hancheng as Co-Chairman and the appointment of Mr. Hu Jianpeng as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company nor is there any information to be disclosed by the Company pursuant to any of the requirements under the Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Hu Jianpeng for the appointment as Chief Executive Officer.

By order of the Board

Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited

Hu Hanchao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Hu Hanchao, Mr. Hu Hancheng and Mr. Hu Zheng as executive directors, Mr. Hu Hanxiang as non-executive director and Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John, Mr. Wu Youjun and Prof. Zhu Hongwei as independent non-executive directors.

* For Identification purpose only