Zhengye International : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

08/31/2018 | 01:27pm CEST

ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 正業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3363)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited are set out below:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Hu Zheng Mr. Hu Hancheng Mr. Hu Hanchao

(Chairman) (Co-Chairman)

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Mr. Hu Hanxiang

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS: Mr. Chung Kwok Mo, John

Mr. Wu Youjun

Prof. Zhu Hongwei

There are five Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are as follows:

Board Committees

Board of Directors

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Risk Management Committee

Budget Management Committee

Mr. Hu Zheng

C

M

M

M

Mr. Hu Hancheng

M

Mr. Hu Hanchao

C

Mr. Hu Hanxiang

Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John

C

M

C

C

Mr. Wu Youjun

M

M

M

M

Prof. Zhu Hongwei

M

M

M

M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees

The above role and function with effect from 1 September 2018

Hong Kong, 31 August 2018

Disclaimer

Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 11:26:03 UTC
