Zhengye International : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 正業國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3363)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited are set out below:
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:
Mr. Hu Zheng Mr. Hu Hancheng Mr. Hu Hanchao
(Chairman) (Co-Chairman)
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Mr. Hu Hanxiang
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS: Mr. Chung Kwok Mo, John
Mr. Wu Youjun
Prof. Zhu Hongwei
There are five Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are as follows:
|
Board Committees
Board of Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Budget Management Committee
|
Mr. Hu Zheng
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Hu Hancheng
|
M
|
Mr. Hu Hanchao
|
C
|
Mr. Hu Hanxiang
|
Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
Mr. Wu Youjun
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Prof. Zhu Hongwei
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
M
Notes:
C Chairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees
The above role and function with effect from 1 September 2018
Hong Kong, 31 August 2018
Disclaimer
Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 11:26:03 UTC