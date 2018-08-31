Zhengye International : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 正業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3363)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited are set out below:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Hu Zheng Mr. Hu Hancheng Mr. Hu Hanchao

(Chairman) (Co-Chairman)

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Mr. Hu Hanxiang

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS: Mr. Chung Kwok Mo, John

Mr. Wu Youjun

Prof. Zhu Hongwei

There are five Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are as follows:

Board Committees Board of Directors Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Risk Management Committee Budget Management Committee Mr. Hu Zheng C M M M Mr. Hu Hancheng M Mr. Hu Hanchao C Mr. Hu Hanxiang Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John C M C C Mr. Wu Youjun M M M M Prof. Zhu Hongwei M M M M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees

The above role and function with effect from 1 September 2018

Hong Kong, 31 August 2018