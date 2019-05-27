Log in
Zhengye International : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Share Purchase Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme

05/27/2019 | 06:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

正業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3363)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

This announcement is issued by Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement to allow the public to understand the latest information on the Company.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 April 2019 (the "Share Award Scheme Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the share award scheme on 23 April 2019 (the "Share Award Scheme") and the announcements of the Company dated 20 May 2019 in relation to the share purchase pursuant to the Share Award Scheme. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

On 27 May 2019, the Trustee purchased a total number of 500,000 Shares (the "Share Purchase") from third parties independent of the Company on the market for the purpose of the Share Award Scheme. Details of the Shares purchased and the latest information about the Shares held by Trustee on trust for the benefit of the Selected Participants are as follows:

Trade date:

27

May 2019

Settlement date:

29

May 2019

Total number of Shares purchased:

500,000 Shares

Shares Percentage of the Shares purchased to the total number of

0.10%

Shares in issued as at the date of this announcement:

Average consideration per Share:

HK$1.35

1

Total consideration of Shares purchased (excluding all

HK$675,000

related expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax, duties and levies):

Balance of number of Shares held by the Trustee:

- prior to the Share Purchase (percentage to the total number

1,500,000 Shares (0.30%)

of Shares in issued as at the date of this announcement)

- immediately after the Share Purchase (percentage to the

2,000,000 Shares

total number of Shares in issued as at the date of this announcement)

(0.40%)

As at the date of this announcement, no Award Share has been granted to any Selected Participant pursuant to the Share Award Scheme. The Board will determine at its absolute discretion such number of Award Shares to be granted to the Selected Participant under the Share Award Scheme with such vesting criteria and conditions as it may deem appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited

Hu Zheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Hu Zheng, Mr. Hu Hancheng and Mr. Hu Hanchao as executive directors, Mr. Hu Hanxiang as non-executive director and Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John, Mr. Wu Youjun and Prof. Zhu Hongwei as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:38:03 UTC
