Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : 25 Yutong fuel cell buses delivered to Zhangjiakou t...

08/23/2018 | 03:47am CEST

2018-08-23

On August 12, Yutong's first batch of 25 units hydrogen fuel cell buses arrived in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province and were delivered to the customer smoothly.

As the host city of the 24th Winter Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou aims to create a green winter Olympics and is committed to taking the lead in applying leading-edge hydrogen fuel cell buses. The delivered vehicles are the 3rd-generation hydrogen fuel cell bus independently developed by Yutong. The whole vehicle features zero emission, 500-kilometer driving range and only 10~15min hydrogen refueling time. The vehicle can achieve startup at the temperature as low as -30 °C, which is well adapted to cold weather.

As of July this year, the reliability verification mileage for Yutong hydrogen fuel cell buses has exceeded 90,000 kilometers, effectively verifying the reliability of fuel cell system, hydrogen system, DC/DC voltage converters and integrated vehicle control. In addition, the vehicle's specification has been fully upgraded. The 360° surround view system, air suspension system, barrier-free access and so on are added on the vehicle, making it much smarter and safer and adding a touch of brilliant color to the Zhangjiakou Winter Olympics.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 01:46:01 UTC
