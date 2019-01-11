Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Numerous awards highlight the strength of Yutong brand

Print

2019-01-11

With its outstanding performance and contribution in the industrial field, Yutong has won the China Industrial Award, becoming one of the first batch of automobile enterprises that were granted the award.

The development process of Yutong has been accompanied by various honors and awards, such as the China's 500 Most Valuable Brands, Top 500 Chinese Enterprises (15 consecutive years), and Fortune Top 500 Companies (5 consecutive years), eight awards of the National New Energy Bus Performance Competition, as well as the China Industrial Award and so on. Each award and honor showcased the recognition of Yutong as an leading bus maker in China's bus industry.

Yutong won the China Industrial Award

Yutong won 8 awards of the National New Energy Bus Performance Competition 2018

As a large-scale bus enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales and services, Yutong attaches great importance to the safety, energy saving, environmental friendliness and ride comfort of its products. It is dedicated to developing products that meet the needs of customers and leading the rapid development of the industry.

With relentless efforts, Yutong successfully developed new energy buses, special school buses and T7 business purpose vehicle, which have filled many gaps in China's bus industy. Especially on January 8, 2016, Yutong was granted China's National Science Progress Second Award with the Energy-saving and New Energy Bus Key Technology Research & Development and Industrialization project, becoming the first whole vehicle maker in China's new energy vehicle field that won the award.

Yutong adheres to the PSC Innovation Rule, which stands for Proactive, Systemic and Customer-oriented. At the same time, along with the deepening of the urbanization process, Yutong attaches great importance to the new energy products. It launched the overall solution to the urban public transport, which integrates the 'environmental protection' and 'intelligence' into people's daily lives, and is committed to making people's lives better in the era of Internet technology.

In 2017, Yutong delivered 67,568 units of large and medium-sized buses, among which 24,865 units were new energy vehicles. Its annual sales volume of large and medium-sized buses has been ranked first in China for 15 consecutive years, accounting for more than 15% of global sales. At present, Yutong's sales and service network has covered Europe, CIS, Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The company has realized a sizable sales volume in over 40 countries and regions such as Venezuela, Russia, Macau and Taiwan.

100 units of Yutong full electric buses in Shanghai Port to be shipped to Chile

In terms of the promotion of new energy buses, Yutong also has achieved great results. So far, Yutong has delivered over 100,000 units of new energy buses in 334 cities across the country and some of them were exported to France, Chile, Bulgaria, Iceland, China Macao and other countries and regions, helping the global urban public transport move towards the eco-friendly and intelligent direction.

Undoubtedly, the outstanding market performance and the numerous awards have fully demonstrated the strong competitiveness of Yutong. In the future, Yutong will continue to make great efforts and win more honors and confidence for 'Made in China'.