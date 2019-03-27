Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Strasbourg Transport Company places order for 12 Yut...

Print

On March 26, a signing ceremony for 12 Yutong new generation full electric buses was held between Yutong and Strasbourg Transport Company (CTS) in Strasbourg, France. Mr. Alain Fontanel, President of CTS, and Mr. Pierre Reinhart, Chairman of Dietrich Carebus Group (DCG), Yutong's distributor in France, attended the event.

The Strasbourg Transport Company (CTS) is the mobility operator of the Strasbourg conurbation, which operates the largest mesh network in France and handles more than 442,000 trips a day.

As part of its environmental policy, the Strasbourg Transport Company (CTS) is fully committed to the electrification of its bus fleet. After tendering, the company selected 100% electric new generation Yutongbusesfor the acquisition, which combining attractive design and technological innovation. Thus, the CTS will be equipped with a dozen U12, last born of the collaboration between the world's largest manufacturer Yutong and DCG. Their release on the CTS network starting next fall will be a world first. These new vehicles will be assigned to the Line 10, in the heart of the city center of the European capital.

The electrical odyssey started in 2013 at DCG, 3 years after having forged a strong partnership with the world's largest coach and bus manufacturer, Yutong. Around 50 Yutong coaches and electric buses, combining comfort, performance and savings (reduced maintenance, reduced fuel costs, etc.), run daily throughout France. More than a million 'zero emission', long-lasting and silent kilometers have already been traveled by these vehicles, placing Yutong among the leaders of electromobility in France.

'Yutong's latest generation of U12 meets the expectations of the Strasbourg Transport Company, both in terms of quality, performance and delivery times. This order testifies to the willingness of the CTS to participate in the decarbonization of our territory but also to act in favor of the comfort of our users and residents of the line through the reduction of noise', said Alain Fontanel, President of the CTS.

'We are delighted to provide the Strasbourg Transport Company with the latest products in the Yutong / DCG electric range, the U12. With modern design and enhanced autonomy, the U12is the fruit of 20 years of work and investments between DCG and Yutong and all its features are superlative' said Pierre Reinhart, President of DCG.