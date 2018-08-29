Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : YUTONG and AutoXpert.S.A.L brings forth 100 buses as...

Print

Lebanon Beirut, 24th of July/ The QITABI Project for 100 public school buses Launch Event was held and this event shed new light on safety standards for public school transportation in Lebanon. The Minister of MEHE (Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Lebanon), Representatives from Yutong, AutoXpert, USAID attended the launch event.

Representatives from Yutong, AutoXpert, USAID and MEHE (Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Lebanon)proudly lineup in front of one of the school buses for a pleasant photo opportunity at the launch event.

QITABI (Quality Instruction Towards Access and Basic Education Improvement) Project is implemented by World Learning Inc, which aims to expand equitable access to education for vulnerable Lebanese and refugee students in Lebanese public schools.

Mr. Marwan Hamadeh, Minister of MEHE (Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Lebanon) who stated the impact of the project: Public schools in Lebanon will, for the first time, have transportation that is appropriate to its students, the Qitabi project can cover the needs of around 5,000 students for official school transport. Extracurricular activities that require the use of buses to transport students will also benefit from this activity.

Minister Marwan Hamadeh(Left) and US ambassadress Elizabeth Richards(Right) greet each other in front the 100 Yutong buses at the launch ceremony.

These 100 buses will be distributed to 100 public schools throughout all over the country. These buses are fully equipped with safety features, and meet high performance standards and are safe and reliable vehicles that are capable of traversing Lebanon's various terrains.

Yutong buses were selected for this venture due to the fact that they met the safety requirements, and considering student safety the number one priority.These buses are sought to aid students that have no means of transportation, and those who live in remote regions, in order to facilitate commuting to and from school.

The 30-seat Yutong bus that was selected for this project, with a roof hatch emergency exit, and additional features and benefits, promises to drastically elevate Lebanese students' safety and comfort.

This is only one of many projects Yutong is involved inwithin Lebanon, and building on this, Yutong and its Agent company AutoXpert S,A.L have the vision of modernizing multiple aspects of transportation systems in Lebanon, not just with regards to schools, but in all areas of commute. This project is a milestone that further builds the brand reputation and promotes safe, secure travel on the road. With this project completed, Yutong sets its sight on new venture opportunities in the area, with potential to further collaborate with autoXpert to provide people with safe and secure solutions.