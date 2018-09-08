Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Aug. 2018

Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Aug. 2018
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. releases its output and sales data of Aug. 2018.
|
Aug. 2018 (unit)
|
Jan.-Aug. 2018 (unit)
|
Y-o-y growth of Jan.-Aug.
|
Output
|
5,257
|
35,103
|
3.73%
|
Large Bus
|
2,632
|
14,678
|
8.01%
|
Medium Bus
|
1,996
|
14,739
|
-2.07%
|
Light Bus
|
629
|
5,686
|
9.33%
|
Sales
|
5,393
|
33,635
|
-1.58%
|
Large Bus
|
2,156
|
13,729
|
1.19%
|
Medium Bus
|
2,138
|
14,484
|
-5.89%
|
Light Bus
|
1,099
|
5,422
|
3.97%
Note: This table shows the express data, the final report is subject to the company's regular report.
Disclaimer
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 00:26:02 UTC