Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Aug. 2018

09/08/2018 | 02:27am CEST

Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Aug. 2018

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. releases its output and sales data of Aug. 2018.

Aug. 2018 (unit)

Jan.-Aug. 2018 (unit)

Y-o-y growth of Jan.-Aug.

Output

5,257

35,103

3.73%

Large Bus

2,632

14,678

8.01%

Medium Bus

1,996

14,739

-2.07%

Light Bus

629

5,686

9.33%

Sales

5,393

33,635

-1.58%

Large Bus

2,156

13,729

1.19%

Medium Bus

2,138

14,484

-5.89%

Light Bus

1,099

5,422

3.97%

Note: This table shows the express data, the final report is subject to the company's regular report.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 00:26:02 UTC
