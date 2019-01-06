Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Dec. 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 08:24pm EST

Print

2019-01-07

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. releases its output and sales data of Dec. 2018.

Dec. 2018 (unit)

Jan.-Dec. 2018 (unit)

Y-o-y growth of Jan.-Dec.

Output

8,550

62,796

-6.60%

Large Bus

3,659

26,080

-5.45%

Medium Bus

3,964

27,284

-14.32%

Light Bus

927

9,432

20.88%

Sales

10,866

60,868

-9.51%

Large Bus

4,432

25,670

-6.33%

Medium Bus

5,502

26,532

-17.07%

Light Bus

932

8,666

-10.09%

Note: This table showsthe express data, the final report is subject to the company's regular report.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL : Khanom Power Plant's Preparation on Tropical Storm ‘PABUK'
PU
09:24pPLATINA RESOURCES : receives $1.1m R&D Tax Incentive Refund
PU
09:14pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...
PU
09:14pKOBE STEEL : 2019 New Year's Message from President and CEO Mitsugu Yamaguchi
PU
09:01pXenon Pharmaceuticals Outlines 2019 Key Milestones
GL
09:00pMAHA ENERGY AB : (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announces Company Operational Update on 107D Horizontal Sidetrack and Tie Field Drilling Program
AQ
08:59pAIRASIA BERHAD : abolishes klia2 fee to keep fares low
PU
08:54pTOYOTA TSUSHO : New Year's Greeting
PU
08:54pDAU : Acquisition of Menzies and Goongarrie Projects
PU
08:49pGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Solasia Initiates Phase III Program for PledOx® in Japan
2Samsung Bioepis Partners with 3SBio to Expand Biosimilar Business into China
3TOKUYAMA CORPORATION : TOKUYAMA : A New Year's Message(81KB)
4JANGHO GROUP CO LTD : JANGHO : Australia's Healius rejects $1.2 billion bid from China's Jangho Group
5NGK INSULATORS LTD : NGK INSULATORS : Revision of NGK Group Code of Conduct

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.