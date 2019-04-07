Log in
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Mar. 2019

04/07/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

2019-04-08

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd releases its output and sales data of Mar. 2019.

Jan. 2019(unit)

Jan- Mar. 2019 (unit)

Y-o-y growth of Jan.- Mar.

Output

4,333

10,522

1.07%

Large Bus

1,728

4,244

-4.63%

Medium Bus

2,048

4,641

11.56%

Light Bus

557

1,637

-9.11%

Sales

4,237

10,579

6.26%

Large Bus

1,633

4,116

-0.27%

Medium Bus

1,899

4,659

15.07%

Light Bus

705

1,804

1.35%

Note: This table shows the express data, the final report is subject to the company's regular report.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 02:02:06 UTC
