Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Mar. 2019

2019-04-08
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd releases its output and sales data of Mar. 2019.
|
|
Jan. 2019(unit)
|
Jan- Mar. 2019 (unit)
|
Y-o-y growth of Jan.- Mar.
|
Output
|
4,333
|
10,522
|
1.07%
|
Large Bus
|
1,728
|
4,244
|
-4.63%
|
Medium Bus
|
2,048
|
4,641
|
11.56%
|
Light Bus
|
557
|
1,637
|
-9.11%
|
Sales
|
4,237
|
10,579
|
6.26%
|
Large Bus
|
1,633
|
4,116
|
-0.27%
|
Medium Bus
|
1,899
|
4,659
|
15.07%
|
Light Bus
|
705
|
1,804
|
1.35%
Note: This table shows the express data, the final report is subject to the company's regular report.
