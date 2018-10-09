Log in
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Sept. 2...

10/09/2018 | 03:13am CEST

2018-10-09

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. releases its output and sales data of Sept. 2018.

Sept. 2018 (unit)

Jan.-Sept. 2018 (unit)

Y-o-y growth of Jan.-Sept.

Output

6,820

41,923

2.08%

Large Bus

3,176

17,854

8.59%

Medium Bus

2,775

17,514

-5.86%

Light Bus

869

6,555

8.81%

Sales

5,906

39,541

-4.11%

Large Bus

2,926

16,655

2.01%

Medium Bus

2,143

16,627

-11.73%

Light Bus

837

6,259

3.10%

Note: This table showsthe express data, the final report is subject to the company's regular report.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 01:12:09 UTC
