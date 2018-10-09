Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong Bus releases output and sales data of Sept. 2...

Print
2018-10-09
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. releases its output and sales data of Sept. 2018.
|
|
Sept. 2018 (unit)
|
Jan.-Sept. 2018 (unit)
|
Y-o-y growth of Jan.-Sept.
|
Output
|
6,820
|
41,923
|
2.08%
|
Large Bus
|
3,176
|
17,854
|
8.59%
|
Medium Bus
|
2,775
|
17,514
|
-5.86%
|
Light Bus
|
869
|
6,555
|
8.81%
|
Sales
|
5,906
|
39,541
|
-4.11%
|
Large Bus
|
2,926
|
16,655
|
2.01%
|
Medium Bus
|
2,143
|
16,627
|
-11.73%
|
Light Bus
|
837
|
6,259
|
3.10%
Note: This table showsthe express data, the final report is subject to the company's regular report.
