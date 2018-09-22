Log in
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong T7 successfully completes the transport servi...

09/22/2018 | 05:29am CEST

2018-09-22

On September 3-4, the Beijing Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) was held in Beijing, which has far-reaching significance for the long-term cooperation and development of China and Africa. In the summit place of this large and high-profile diplomatic event, 18 Yutong T7 provided transport service to the guests with excellent vehicle quality and comfortable ride experience, helping boost the smooth holding of the FOCAC.

Leaders from more than 30 African countries attended the summit, and totally 2,088 African and Chinese representatives gathered together at the event. As the business purpose vehicle with Chinese proprietary brand, Yutong T7 coaches shouldered the transportation task for the African delegations. Its high-end and elegant appearance and outstanding performance won high praise from the participants, fully showcasing the powerful strength of China's high-end business purpose buses.

Yutong T7 carry African delegations

It is learned this is not the first time for Yutong to cooperate with the FOCAC. In 2009, the 4th Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC was held in Egypt. Yutong, as the sole bus company and the sole representative of the Chinese bus industry appeared on the event, attracting eyeballs of the people from around the world. At the 5th Ministerial Meeting of FOCAC held in 2012, Yutong buses were designated as the official carrier, providing transport services for the participants. The high-quality performance of the vehicles and the high standard of the Yutong service team were fully recognized.

Yutong T7 appeared not only on the FOCAC, but also the other two big events this year, namely Bo'ao Forum for Asia and SCO Summit in Qingdao. Nowadays, Yutong T7 has gradually become the standard vehicle for major national conferences and international events. In large occasions such as the two sessions of NPC and CPPCC, G20 Hangzhou Summit and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Leaders' Meeting, the excellent performance of Yutong T7 has fully demonstrated the strength and charm of the Chinese national automobile industry.

As a leading Chinese bus company, Yutong has become the 'spokesperson' of the Chinese manufacturing industry. The FOCAC is not only an important meeting to deepen China-Africa cooperation, but also an important window to showcase the country's strength to the participants. Therefore, Yutong buses are undoubtedly the best choice for VIP reception vehicles.

In fact, Yutong Bus has a long history with Africa. Early in 2004, Yutong buses already entered the African market. In the past 15 years, Yutong has become the No.1 Chinese bus brand in Africa through persistent efforts, and has realized sizable sales volume in over 30 countries. So far, 15,000 units of Yutong buses have made their way to Africa, ranked first in China's bus exports.

Taking roots in Africa for over ten years, Yutong has become a booster for long-term friendly cooperation between China and Africa in terms of product sales, after-sales services, local production in Africa and overseas talent training.

Nowadays, Yutong exports about 3,000 large and medium-sized buses and coaches to Africa each year, accounting for half of the total number of Chinese buses exported to Africa. Along with the continuous deepening of the 'Belt and Road Initiative', Yutong will continue to take use of the national polity and maintain the healthy and sustainable development in Africa.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 03:28:02 UTC
