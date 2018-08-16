Log in
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong airfield buses delivered to Indonesia to esco...

08/16/2018 | 04:56am CEST

2018-08-16

On the morning of August 9, five Yutong ZK6140BD airfield buses were officially delivered to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, which will be used for the 18th Asian Games and the 3rd Asian Para Games. The leaders from Asian Games Organizing Committee, Jakarta Angkasa Pura, JAS Airport Services, a number of airlines and Yutong Bus attended the ceremony.

It is the first time for the Jakarta Airport to purchase the airfield buses meeting the standards of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and these vehicles are expected to serve the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games.

At the ceremony, the leader of Jakarta Angkasa Pura said that the airport is an important 'window' for a city and even for a country, and the airfield bus is one of the most intuitive elements of the 'window' image. In 2017, the third terminal building of Jakarta Airport was put into operation. The expansion of the airport and the continuous increase in the number of flights require the ground service company to use airfield buses that are safer, more efficient and more comfortable. On this occasion, JAS Airport Services introduced five airfield buses with Yutong brand to serve the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games. After inspections and on-site tests, these vehicles fully complied with the safety standards of the airport and won the recognition and praise of all parties.

The leader of JAS Airport Services also spoke highly of Yutong Bus and expressed their satisfaction with the styling design, performance and safety of the Yutong airfield buses. These vehicles will carry the 'dream' of Jakarta Airport, running between the apron and the terminal building and providing comfort and convenience for domestic and foreign passengers who stay at the airport for a short time. In addition, they will also provide safe and smooth shuttling services for the attendees of the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games.

The utilization of Yutong products in the Jakarta Airport not only showcases customer's full trust in Yutong brand, but also means a responsibility for us. 'Adhering to the customer-oriented philosophy and committed to offering them integrated solutions with better cost performance, we worked together with the local partner and customer to carry out systematic and comprehensive training for the maintenance personnel and drivers in advance. Meanwhile, careful planning and arrangements were also made in terms of spare parts and on-site technical support to provide the optimal riding experience for the passengers during the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games,' said Li Kejie, manager of Yutong's Emerging Market Business Dept.

Yutong began to develop the airfield buses in 2007. After more than ten years of exploration, innovation and upgrading, its airfield buses have won the recognition of many airlines, airports and ground service companies with the excellent quality. Exporting its airfield buses to more than 20 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Yutong has become the fastest growing Chinese brand in this sector.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 02:55:02 UTC
