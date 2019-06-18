Log in
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong favored in Central Asia along with B&R

06/18/2019 | 03:14am EDT

2019-06-18

From June 12, President Xi Jinping started a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Amid the visit, 'Jointly build Belt & Road cooperation' has once again become one of the important topics of talks.

With the continuous promotion of the 'B&R Initiative', China's cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and even the whole Central Asia is deepening, covering economic, cultural and transportation fields. In respect of the transportation sector, Yutong, as a leading Chinese bus maker, has achieved very eye-catching performance and become the moving 'China mark' in the Central Asian countries.

In a report from Xinhua News Agency with the title 'President Xi flies to Bishkek! Here is destined with the Silk Road', it says the transformation of the entire municipal road network in Bishkek is inseparable from the Chinese builders. The city bus made by Yutong was also mentioned in this report. The local driver of Bishkek praised 'the blue and white city bus is wide and spacious and 'Made in China' means the quality guarantee.'

It is learned that there is no subway in Kyrgyzstan, and people's mobility fully depends on the ground transportation. Therefore, buses in the field of public transportation are of the great importance. So far, Yutong has already exported 100 buses to Kyrgyzstan.

In April 2019, the Yutong ZK6108 natural gas buses purchased by the Kyrgyzstan government were personally inspected by the President of Kyrgyzstan. These vehicles will help improve the local public transportation service level with superior quality and clean energy.

On June 14, at the fifth summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Yutong buses, as the carriers for this event, were not only 'reviewed' by the President Xi Jinping, but also exhibited the high quality of products made in China, showing the strength of Chinese manufacturing to the world.

In addition to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Yutong has also exported its products to other Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and its cumulative export volume has exceeded 2,500 units, becoming an important member of the entire Central Asian region in the field of the public transportation.

Central Asia represents a part of Yutong's overseas market. Yutong is influencing the world with the delivery of products, technologies, services, financial support, etc., and setting the benchmark for Chinese manufacturers going abroad.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:13:02 UTC
