Zhengzhou Yutong Bus : Yutong wins a big order of 83 full electric city bus...

Print

2019-04-17

Recently, Yutong won an order of 83 full electric buses in northeast Liaoning province, and these vehicles will be delivered to Huludao Public Transport Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Huludao PT') later. The operation of the city buses will further promote the application of full electric buses in Huludao city, and make positive contributions to the development of the new energy automobile industry in Liaoning Province.

It is learned that Huludao PT purchased 110 full electric buses as early as 2016, and those vehicles were all with Yutong brand. After that, several batches of full electric buses were purchased one after another by this customer. So far, Huludao PT has totally 441 Yutong buses, and 286 units of them are new energy buses.

Talking about the reason why they chose Yutong buses, Xu Guolei, general manager assistant of Huludao PT said: 'We didn't have any preference in the initial stage, and only judged the candidate suppliers in terms of the product quality, sales price, after-sales service and so on via bidding approach. In the end, Yutong stood out among its counterparts'.

With the results of zero emissions, good operating status and relatively low operating costs, the Huludao got to learn the advantages brought by the new energy buses. Planning to further expand the proportion of their new energy buses in the fleet

in 2019, Huludao PT placed an order of full electric buses with Yutong once again this time.

In addition, the performance of the vehicles is also the key issue the Huludao PT concerns about. 'After more than two years of actual operation, Yutong full electric buses have not only fully withstood the low temperature test of Huludao in winter, but also showcased their good performance in respect of the safety, reliability and ride comfort, which were highly praised by drivers and passengers,' said Xu.

It is worth mentioning that the operation of the 83 Yutong full electric buses is an important step for Huludao PT to improve its service level and help build a green and environmentally-friendly city.