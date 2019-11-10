Zhenro Properties : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; (2) APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; AND (3) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board expects that more time will be required to identify and appoint a suitable candidate as the chief executive officer of the Company ("Chief Executive Officer"). During the transitional period, Mr. Huang Xianzhi ("Mr. Huang"), an executive Director of the Company and the chairman of the Board, has been appointed as the chief executive officer with effect from 20 November 2019, to temporarily take up the duties of Mr. Wang until a suitable candidate is appointed.

Mr. HUANG Xianzhi (黃仙枝), aged 51, was appointed as the executive Director of the Company and the chairman of the Board on 20 September 2017. Mr. Huang is primarily responsible for the overall management of the investment strategies and business development of our Group. He

has over 20 years of experience in the PRC real estate industry. Mr. Huang graduated from Jimei Advanced Specialized Institute of Finance and Economics (集美財經高等專科學校) in Fujian

Province, the PRC in July 1989, where he majored in Investment Economics. He also obtained a master's degree in business administration from The Open University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong

in November 2012. Mr. Huang obtained the qualification as an accountant in December 1997 as certified by the Ministry of Personnel of the PRC (中華人民共和國人事部). From October 1998 to October 2014, Mr. Huang served various positions in Zhenro Group Co., Ltd. (正榮集團有限公司) (formerly known as Fujian Zhenro Group Co., Ltd. (褔建正榮集團有限公司)) ("Zhenro Group Company"), including the chief financial officer, the assistant to the chief executive director, the

vice president primarily responsible for financial affairs and the executive vice president where he was responsible for overall management, consecutively. He has been a director and president of

Zhenro Group Company since November 2014. Mr. Huang has served as an executive director and chairman of the board of Zhenro Properties Holdings Company Limited (正榮地產控股股份有限

公司) since December 2015.

Mr. Huang has entered into a service agreement for executive Director with the Company for an initial fixed term of three years started on 20 September 2017 (the "Service Agreement"), and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meeting of the Company at least once every three years in accordance with the provisions of the articles of association of the Company. The Service Agreement may be terminated by either party by giving three months' written notice, and may be renewed in accordance with our articles of association, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and any other applicable laws and regulations. Pursuant to the Service Agreement, Mr. Huang is entitled to a salary of RMB3,177,300 per annum and a discretionary bonus. There is no separate service agreement in relation to Mr. Huang's appointment as the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Huang will receive no additional remuneration for his appointment as Chief Executive Officer. The emoluments of Mr. Huang are determined by the remuneration committee with reference to his commitment, responsibilities and performance as well as the Group's performance and prevailing market conditions. There is no separate emoluments under the Service Agreement.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Huang does not (i) hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (ii) hold any other directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iii) have any relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.