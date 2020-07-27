Zhenro Services : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHENRO SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

正榮服務集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6958)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Zhenro Services Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Relevant Period") and other information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the unaudited consolidated net profit of the Group for the Relevant Period would record a significant increase of over 90% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Based on the information currently available to the Company, the Board considers that the significant increase in the unaudited consolidated net profit of the Group was primarily attributable to (1) the increase in gross floor area of properties under management by the Group; and (2) the growth in revenue from value-added services to non-property owners and community value-added services.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is in the course of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Relevant Period. The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Relevant Period, which has not been confirmed, reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors or reviewed by Company's audit committee. Therefore, the above information is subject to adjustments and may be different from the actual interim results of the Group for the Relevant Period, which is expected to be published in August 2020 in accordance with the Listing Rules. Details of the financial information to be disclosed in the Company's interim results announcement for the Relevant Period shall prevail over the information contained in this announcement. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the interim results announcement of the Group for the Relevant Period when it is published.