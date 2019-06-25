Zhi Sheng : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHI SHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 昇 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8370)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER

GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 6 June 2019 (the ''Announcement'') and the supplemental announcement dated 10 June 2019 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate. Terms defined herein shall have the same meanings as those in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Placing Agreement have been satisfied and Completion took place on 25 June 2019. An aggregate of 134,000,000 Placing Shares (representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Placing) have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.235 per Placing Share. The Placing Shares were allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties. None of the Placees has become a substantial shareholder (within the meaning of the GEM Listing Rules) of the Company immediately upon Completion.