Zhi Sheng : I. GRANT OF SHARE ISSUE MANDATE AND SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE; II. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND III. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

03/27/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

ZHI SHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 昇 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8370)

I. GRANT OF SHARE ISSUE MANDATE AND

SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE;

II.RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS; AND

III.NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting (''AGM'') of the Company to be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 14 June 2019 is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular.

A form of proxy for the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (i.e. at or before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 (Hong Kong time)) (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the accompanying form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM (or any adjournment thereof) in person if you so wish.

This circular will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at www.qtbgjj.com.

28 March 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

CONTENTS

Page

Characteristics of GEM of the Stock Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Definitions . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Proposals for Granting the General Mandates to Issue

and Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Proposed Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AGM . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

General .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Miscellaneous . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Appendix I

- Explanatory Statement on Share Repurchase Mandate . . . . . .

Appendix II

- Details of the Directors Proposed to be Re-elected . . . . . . . . . .

Notice of AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless context requires otherwise:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18

Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong, at 11:00 a.m. on

Friday, 14 June 2019, the notice of which is set out on

pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular

''Articles of Association''

the amended and restated articles of association of the

Company

''Board''

the board of Directors

''close associates''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the GEM Listing Rules

''Company''

Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,

the Shares of which are listed on GEM

''controlling shareholder''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the GEM Listing Rules

''core connected person(s)''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the GEM Listing Rules

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''GEM''

GEM operated by the Stock Exchange

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

''Latest Practicable Date''

15 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

referred to in this circular

''PRC''

People's Republic of China

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

laws of Hong Kong)

DEFINITIONS

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.01 each in the

share capital of the Company

''Share Issue Mandate''

a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue or

otherwise deal with securities of the Company not

exceeding 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at

the date of passing of the Shareholders' resolution

approving the Share Issue Mandate

''Share Repurchase Mandate''

a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase Shares not

exceeding 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at

the date of passing of the Shareholders' resolution

approving the Share Repurchase Mandate

''Shareholder(s)''

holders of the Shares

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''substantial shareholder''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the GEM Listing Rules

''Takeovers Code''

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

''%''

per cent

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 01:29:08 UTC
