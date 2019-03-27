|
Zhi Sheng : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
03/27/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
ZHI SHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
智 昇 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8370)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 14 June 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:
1.To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors (the ''Directors'' and each a ''Director'') and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018;
2.(A) To re-elect Mr. Yi Cong as an executive Director;
(B)To re-elect Mr. Liang Xing Jun as an executive Director;
(C)To re-elect Mr. Luo Guoqiang as a non-executive Director; and
(D)To authorise the board of Directors (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of the Directors;
3.To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.
4.As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modification, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
A.''THAT:
(a)subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional shares in the share capital of the Company (the ''Shares'') or securities convertible into Shares or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any Shares or such convertible securities and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(b)the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
(c)the total number of the Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below);
(ii)the exercise of warrants to subscribe for Shares or the exercise of options granted under any share option scheme adopted by the Company, or (iii) any scrip dividend schemes or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the amended and restated articles of association of the Company (the ''Articles of Association'') from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly, provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares is effected, the maximum number of Shares that may be issued as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of Shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and
(d)for the purpose of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(1) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(2) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws to be held; and
(3) the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; and
''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong).''
B.''THAT:
(a)subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for such purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and/or the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange or of any other stock exchange, as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(b)the total number of Shares which may be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph
(a)of this resolution shall be limited accordingly, provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares is effected, the maximum number of Shares that may be purchased as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of Shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and
(c)for the purpose of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws to be held; and
(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.''
C.''THAT subject to the passing of ordinary resolutions nos. 4(A) and 4(B) above, the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(A) above be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of Shares which may be allotted, issued, dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the total number of the Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(B) above, provided that such extended amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution.''
By order of the Board
Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited
Yi Cong
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 28 March 2019
Notes:
1.For the purpose of determining shareholders' eligibility to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 11 June 2019 to Friday, 14 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares in the Company (''Shares'') will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, unregistered holders of Shares should ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 June 2019.
2.Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not to be a shareholder of the Company.
3.In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the above meeting (or any adjournment thereof) (i.e. at or before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 (Hong Kong time)).
4.Completion and delivery of a form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
5.Where there are joint holders of any Shares, any one of such joint holder may vote at the above meeting, either in person or by proxy in respect of such Shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the above meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
6.A form of proxy for use at the above meeting is attached herewith.
7.Any voting at the annual general meeting shall be taken by poll.
8.The form of proxy shall be signed by a shareholder of the Company or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney authorised.
9.With regard to resolution no. 2 set out herein, details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected are set out in Appendix II to the circular of the Company dated 28 March 2019.
10.In connection with the proposed share repurchase mandate under ordinary resolution no. 4B, an explanatory statement on share repurchase mandate is set out in Appendix I to the circular of the Company dated 28 March 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yi Cong and Mr. Liang Xing Jun as executive directors; Mr. Luo Guoqiang as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Wing Kit, Ms. Cao Shao Mu and Mr. Kwok Sui Hung as independent non-executive directors.
This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk, on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at www.qtbgjj.com.
