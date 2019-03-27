Zhi Sheng : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

C.''THAT subject to the passing of ordinary resolutions nos. 4(A) and 4(B) above, the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(A) above be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of Shares which may be allotted, issued, dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the total number of the Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(B) above, provided that such extended amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution.''

By order of the Board

Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited

Yi Cong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 March 2019

Notes:

1.For the purpose of determining shareholders' eligibility to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 11 June 2019 to Friday, 14 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares in the Company (''Shares'') will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, unregistered holders of Shares should ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 June 2019.

2.Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not to be a shareholder of the Company.

3.In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the above meeting (or any adjournment thereof) (i.e. at or before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 (Hong Kong time)).

4.Completion and delivery of a form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

5.Where there are joint holders of any Shares, any one of such joint holder may vote at the above meeting, either in person or by proxy in respect of such Shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the above meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

6.A form of proxy for use at the above meeting is attached herewith.

7.Any voting at the annual general meeting shall be taken by poll.