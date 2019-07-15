Zhi Sheng : PROFIT WARNING

Log in
PROFIT WARNING

07/15/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHI SHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

智 昇 集 團 控 股 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8370)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the ''GEM Listing Rules'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the initial assessment of the information currently available, the Group expects to record a loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the profit recorded for the corresponding period in 2018. The loss is mainly attributable to overall weakness of the economy, coupled with the prolonged configuration cycle of customers, leading to significant decrease of over 50% in the Group's revenue and gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with those for the corresponding period in 2018.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available, and is not based on any figures or information which have been audited or reviewed by the auditor or the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which is expected to be published in mid-August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Limited

Yi Cong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yi Cong and Mr. Liang Xing Jun as executive directors; Mr. Luo Guoqiang as non-executive director; and Mr. Chan Wing Kit, Ms. Cao Shao Mu and Mr. Kwok Sui Hung as independent non-executive directors.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk, on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at www.qtbgjj.com.

Zhi Sheng Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
